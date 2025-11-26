VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Shares of VolitionRx stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 1,069,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 110,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,534,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,771.97. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,038.03. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,062,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.17. The trade was a 9.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 289,229 shares of company stock worth $146,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the second quarter worth $52,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 42.8% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 329,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

