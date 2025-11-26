Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 26th (ADI, ADSK, AMBA, AMTM, ANF, ANTO, ARWR, AV, AVAP, BABA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 26th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $275.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $360.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $380.00 to $400.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $333.00 to $343.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $320.00 to $330.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $390.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 to GBX 725. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 to GBX 270. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $69.00 to $68.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $335.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $160.00 to $163.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,000. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $234.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $380.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 520 to GBX 500. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 to GBX 900. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,500. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 to GBX 335. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $33.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $770.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $361.00 to $407.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 294 to GBX 303. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 300 to GBX 311. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $125.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was given a $137.00 target price by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $93.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $5.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $76.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 40 to GBX 38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 185 to GBX 230. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $29.60 to $31.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $35.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $4.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $354.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $355.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.