Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 26th (ADI, ADSK, AMBA, AMTM, ANF, ANTO, ARWR, AV, AVAP, BABA)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 26th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $275.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $360.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $380.00 to $400.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $333.00 to $343.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $320.00 to $330.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $390.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 to GBX 725. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 to GBX 270. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $69.00 to $68.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $335.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $160.00 to $163.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,000. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $234.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $380.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 520 to GBX 500. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 to GBX 900. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,500. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 to GBX 335. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $33.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $770.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $361.00 to $407.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 294 to GBX 303. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 300 to GBX 311. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $125.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was given a $137.00 target price by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $93.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $5.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $76.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 40 to GBX 38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 185 to GBX 230. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $29.60 to $31.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $35.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $4.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $354.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $355.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

