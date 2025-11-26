Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.4150. Approximately 1,680,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,339,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 12.7%

The firm has a market cap of $692.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 891.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

