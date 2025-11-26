Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,770 at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,540 to GBX 5,770 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,790.
Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 144.40 EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current year.
Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.
