China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.00. China Resources Enterprise shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,107 shares.

China Resources Enterprise Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

China Resources Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Enterprise’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd.

About China Resources Enterprise

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

