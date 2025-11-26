JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.82.

Zscaler Stock Down 11.0%

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $31.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,047. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.82 and a 200-day moving average of $291.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

