Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 239,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,122,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,889.14. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Personalis by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

