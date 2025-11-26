Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Trading Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.32. Approximately 1,597,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 953,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.
