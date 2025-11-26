Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 15.8% – Time to Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.11. Approximately 69,564,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 83,741,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from it 90% Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.