Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 4917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

