D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVXL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,794. The stock has a market cap of $309.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,902,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 221,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 213.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

