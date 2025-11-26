BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackLine stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 197,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackLine by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $150,150. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

