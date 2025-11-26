BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 183.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
BioSyent Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.85.
About BioSyent
