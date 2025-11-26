Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 751 shares.The stock last traded at $216.4150 and had previously closed at $205.00.

Moog Trading Up 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

