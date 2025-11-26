Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 26th (ATD, CRM, DOO, GWRE, HPQ, HR.UN, KSI, MAU, NIO, NKG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 26th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00.

had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $276.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $267.00 to $242.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$9.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.60 to $6.90. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) was given a C$0.40 price target by analysts at Atrium Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

