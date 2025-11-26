Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Atrium Research Analysts

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.40 target price by stock analysts at Atrium Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Atrium Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Nevada King Gold Price Performance
Shares of NKG remained flat at C$0.14 on Wednesday. 330,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.34. Nevada King Gold has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.33.
Nevada King Gold Company Profile
