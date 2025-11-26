Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Atrium Research Analysts

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.40 target price by stock analysts at Atrium Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Atrium Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

Shares of NKG remained flat at C$0.14 on Wednesday. 330,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.34. Nevada King Gold has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.33.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

