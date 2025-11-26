WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.23 and last traded at $88.1860, with a volume of 63899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,346,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,106,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,055,000 after buying an additional 677,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,412,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

