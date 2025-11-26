H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.21.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.35. 808,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,148. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.92. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.73 million for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.