Vodacom Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 321.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.9%
VDMCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 6,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Vodacom Group
