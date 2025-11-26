Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ: BEEP) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2025 – Mobile Infrastructure had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Mobile Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating.

11/17/2025 – Mobile Infrastructure had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Mobile Infrastructure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Mobile Infrastructure had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Mobile Infrastructure had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

