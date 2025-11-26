Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.86 and last traded at $158.6290, with a volume of 328089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Get Nucor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $18,982,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.