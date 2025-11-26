Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Plans $0.72 Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,677. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $262.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

