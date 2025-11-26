Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 266029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.42.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.09.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 8.32%.The firm had revenue of C$550.23 million during the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.
Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.
