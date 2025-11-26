SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 54,547 shares.The stock last traded at $38.9410 and had previously closed at $38.27.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
