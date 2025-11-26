iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 104,699 shares.The stock last traded at $91.6050 and had previously closed at $91.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5,529.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

