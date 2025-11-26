Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 and last traded at GBX 112. 2,088,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average session volume of 152,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.

The firm has a market cap of £36.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.55.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £35,960. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

