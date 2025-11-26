City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.58. City Developments shares last traded at $5.5550, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands.

City Developments Stock Up 2.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

