Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.4150. Approximately 3,388,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,408,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

