Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 and last traded at GBX 0.39. Approximately 6,154,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,235,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33.
Arkle Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.33.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arkle Resources
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analog Devices Moves Higher as Super-Cycle Gains Momentum
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.