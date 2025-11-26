Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 and last traded at GBX 0.39. Approximately 6,154,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,235,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33.

The firm has a market cap of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.33.

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

