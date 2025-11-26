MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $70.8540, with a volume of 396228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

