OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.60, with a volume of 381072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75.
OptiBiotix Health Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a PE ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.17.
OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) EPS for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 524.43%.
Insider Activity at OptiBiotix Health
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile
OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.
OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.
