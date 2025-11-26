OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.60, with a volume of 381072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75.

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a PE ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.17.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) EPS for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 524.43%.

Insider Activity at OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

In other OptiBiotix Health news, insider Stephen O’Hara purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £10,476.18. Also, insider David Blain acquired 84,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,175 per share, for a total transaction of £987,622.75. Insiders have purchased 229,291 shares of company stock worth $100,309,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.