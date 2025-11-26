Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.46. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

Oxford BioMedica Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

