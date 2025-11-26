Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 168300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

PRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $315.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 121,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,187.45. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sable sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $882,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 161.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

