Reviewing FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) & Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) and Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 1 4 3 3.25 Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FirstCash and Loomis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FirstCash presently has a consensus price target of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Given FirstCash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Loomis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstCash and Loomis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $3.49 billion 2.00 $258.82 million $6.93 22.79 Loomis $2.88 billion 0.97 $155.24 million $2.61 14.92

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Loomis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.61% 16.63% 7.70% Loomis 5.73% 13.56% 4.52%

Summary

FirstCash beats Loomis on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. It serves cash and credit-constrained consumers. The company was formerly known as FirstCash, Inc and changed its name to FirstCash Holdings, Inc. in December 2021. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

