Analyzing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for City Bank and CVB Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Given CVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than City Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares City Bank and CVB Financial's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A CVB Financial 31.95% 9.18% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Bank and CVB Financial's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVB Financial $488.69 million 5.61 $200.72 million $1.46 13.73

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

CVB Financial beats City Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

