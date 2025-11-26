Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 9016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $645.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

