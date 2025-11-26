Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 284,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 44,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

