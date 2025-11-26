Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 30% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 30% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 515,323,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 111,528,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Versarien Trading Down 30.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a market cap of £420,697.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

