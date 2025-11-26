NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 256261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.17.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

