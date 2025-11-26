NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 256261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVA
NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.8%
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
