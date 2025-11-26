Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RB Global stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,619. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. SouthState Corp bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in RB Global by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

