British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 and last traded at GBX 75, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.02.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

