Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.79 and last traded at GBX 4.96. Approximately 59,924,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 14,340,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55.

Eurasia Mining Trading Down 10.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.02.

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

