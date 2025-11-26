D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,663. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

View Our Latest Report on DHI

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.