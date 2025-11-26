Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Director Henry Wade Reece Sells 1,316 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Henry Wade Reece sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $59,575.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,575.27. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

