Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

TLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

