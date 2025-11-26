Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1786 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 853.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

YLWDF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

