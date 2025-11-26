Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1786 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 853.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
YLWDF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
