MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 92,908 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.6550.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.