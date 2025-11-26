Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 592,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 346,496 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Evertec by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Evertec by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Evertec by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,558,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,147 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

