Land Securities Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 412.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 3.6%

LDSCY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 13,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,093. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

