Land Securities Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 412.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Land Securities Group Stock Up 3.6%
LDSCY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 13,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,093. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.
About Land Securities Group
