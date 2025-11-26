Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 604.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.7%

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

