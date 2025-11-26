Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 604.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.7%
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
